Realme C25s receives a price-hike of Rs. 500
Realme has hiked the prices of its C25s smartphone in India by Rs. 500. The revision is applicable to both the 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB variants, and the new prices are now reflecting on the company's official website. To recall, the Realme C25s was launched in India just earlier this month at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. Here's our roundup.
It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display
The Realme C25s features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Watery Blue and Watery Gray color options.
There is an 8MP front camera
The Realme C25s offers a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
Under the hood, the phone supports 18W fast-charging
The Realme C25s draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Realme C25s: Pricing and availability
Following the price-revision, the Realme C25s now costs Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB/128GB variant. It is currently up for grabs via Amazon, Flipkart, and Realme's online store.