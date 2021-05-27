Realme to launch its budget-friendly C25s model in India soon

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 27, 2021, 07:17 pm

Realme C25s to debut in India soon

Realme had recently unveiled the C25s smartphone in Malaysia. Now, according to MySmartPrice, the company is gearing up to launch this budget-friendly C-series model in India as well. The handset is identical to the Realme C25 but has a more powerful MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It also offers triple rear cameras and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ display

The Realme C25s features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with 570-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Water Gray and Water Blue color variants.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Realme C25s is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme C25s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In India, a 64GB storage variant will also be available. It boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme C25s: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme C25s will be announced at the time of its launch, which is expected to take place in June. For reference, in Malaysia, the handset is priced at RM 699 (roughly Rs. 12,300) for the 4GB/128GB version.