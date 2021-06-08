Home / News / Science News / Realme C25s, with Helio G85 chipset, launched at Rs. 10,000
Realme C25s, with Helio G85 chipset, launched at Rs. 10,000

Surbhi Shah
Realme C25s, with Helio G85 chipset, launched at Rs. 10,000
Realme C25s launched in India; will go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart

Realme has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the C25s, in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 9,999 and will go on sale tomorrow i.e. June 9 via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the Realme C25s comes with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

The Realme C25s features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 570-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Water Gray and Water Blue color options.

The Realme C25s is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

The Realme C25s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

In India, the Realme C25s is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs tomorrow i.e. June 9 via Flipkart and Realme's online store starting 12pm.

