Realme C25s spotted on Indian IMEI database, launch imminent

Last updated on May 05, 2021, 12:05 am

A new Realme C-series smartphone, likely to be called the C25s, has been spotted on the Indian IMEI database with model number RMX3195. The handset is expected to go official in the coming weeks.

The details regarding the specifications of the device are scarce at the moment but reports suggest it may arrive as an advanced version of the Realme C25.

Design and display

The Realme C25s may sport a waterdrop notch design

The Realme C25s is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it may offer a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

The handset is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Information

It may offer an 8MP selfie camera

The Realme C25s is rumored to have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) tertiary shooter. For selfies, an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

It will boot Android 11

The Realme C25s is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

It should run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme C25s: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Realme C25s in India. However, for reference, the Realme C25 starts at 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB base model.