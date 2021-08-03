Home / News / Technology News / Realme announces MagDart magnetic wireless charging devices and accessories
Realme announces MagDart magnetic wireless charging devices and accessories

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 08:04 pm
Realme announces MagDart magnetic wireless charging devices and accessories
Realme launches MagDart magnetic wireless charging devices

Realme has showcased its magnetic wireless charging technology, called 'MagDart' that can charge compatible devices at up to 50W. At the event, the tech giant has also unveiled the Flash concept phone, a 50W MagDart charger, a 15W MagDart charger, a MagDart power bank, and three MagDart accessories, including a case for the GT handset, a wallet, and a Beauty Light for taking selfies.

Design and display

The Flash concept phone is equipped with 0.3mm thin magnets

The Realme Flash is just a concept smartphone used to demo the MagDart technology. It features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and curved edges. On the rear, it has a rectangular triple camera unit and an AG matte coating that allows for an improved grip. The handset also packs a series of 0.3mm magnets for attaching MagDart chargers and other accessories.

It is backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Realme Flash draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 50W MagDart wireless charging. The battery can be fully charged in 54 minutes.

Here are the details about other MagDart products

The 50W MagDart Charger is said to be the world's fastest magnetic wireless charger. The cuboid-shaped device has a built-in cooling fan. The 15W charger is similar to Apple's MagSafe charger. It has a 3.9mm thick body and can charge a 4,500mAh battery in 90 minutes. The other products include a MagDart Power Bank Base, MagDart Beauty Light, MagDart Wallet, and a MagDart Case.

Realme MagDart devices: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no word on the pricing and availability of the Realme MagDart products. However, we expect some or all of these devices to get released in the coming months.

Trending Topics