Like iPhone 12, Realme Flash to feature magnetic wireless charging

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 11:58 am

Realme Flash's key specifications leaked

Realme has teased the arrival of a new smartphone, dubbed as the Realme Flash. It is touted to be the first Android phone to offer magnetic wireless charging support. Separately, GSMArena has leaked the renders and key specifications of the handset. According to the leak, the device will come with a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and MagDart charging technology.

Twitter Post

Have a look at the official teaser

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a curved display

According to the leaked renders, the Realme Flash will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and curved edges. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. Details regarding the handset's screen size and features are unclear right now. However, we expect it to offer a high refresh rate OLED screen with a Full-HD+ or higher resolution and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information

It will sport a single selfie camera

The Realme Flash will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a large main sensor and two auxiliary lenses below it. However, their specifications are still under the wraps. For selfies, it will have a single front-facing camera.

Internals

The MagDart charger will provide over 15W of charging speed

The Realme Flash will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and support MagDart charging technology, wherein the charger will magnetically attach to the phone's back and charge it wirelessly - similar to the iPhone 12 series. As per GSMArena, the charging speed will exceed 15W.

Information

Realme Flash: Availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability details of the Realme Flash smartphone. However, considering that the handset has been officially teased, it is expected to be announced soon.