Realme Flash smartphone to debut on August 3

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 02:19 pm

Realme to launch Realme Flash on August 3

Realme is all set to launch its Flash smartphone on August 3, the company has confirmed. It will be the first Android handset to feature magnetic wireless charging technology. Previous leaks have suggested that the Realme Flash will come with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Design and display

It will likely sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Realme Flash will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it might pack a triple camera unit. The device will reportedly bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 409ppi.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The Realme Flash will get a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it will have a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone will boot Android 11

The Realme Flash will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and house a 5,000mAh battery with MagDart wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Flash: Pricing and availability

The Realme Flash is expected to be priced at around Rs. 40,000. However, its official pricing and availability information will be announced at the time of its launch on August 3 at 5:30pm in India.