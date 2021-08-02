Home / News / Technology News / Realme's MagDart magnetic wireless charging demonstrated on upcoming Flash smartphone
Technology

Realme's MagDart magnetic wireless charging demonstrated on upcoming Flash smartphone

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 05:46 pm

Realme is all set to showcase its magnetic wireless charging technology, called MagDart, tomorrow i.e. August 3. This technology will debut on the Realme Flash smartphone. In the latest development, XDA Developers has shared a demo video of the MagDart charging solution. According to the video, the magnetic charger takes around three minutes to top-up the Flash smartphone from 18% to 25%.

In this article
Information

MagDart will offer up to 35W wireless fast-charging support

A separate screenshot has further revealed that the battery current is rated at 4.4A and the voltage is around 4V. Since the Realme Flash will pack a dual-cell battery, this means that the MagDart will deliver up to 35W power to the handset.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Coming to the smartphone, the Realme Flash will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset is said to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 409ppi.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Realme Flash will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Realme Flash will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W wired and MagDart magnetic wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Flash: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Flash smartphone and the MagDart charger at the time of the launch, which will take place tomorrow at 5:30pm in India. However, considering the specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 40,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy S22 to flaunt a 50MP RGBW sensor

Latest News

Realme's DIZO launches its first smartwatch at Rs. 3,000

Technology

Olympics: When 'ex-coach Kabir Khan' and 'real coach' exchanged pleasantries

Entertainment

BJP ally Nitish Kumar demands probe into Pegasus scandal

Politics

Netizens accuse composer Anu Malik of copying Israel's national anthem

Entertainment

Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test against England

Sports

Latest Technology News

TECNO POVA 2, with a 7,000mAh battery, launched in India

Technology

Infinix SMART 5A launched in India at Rs. 6,500

Technology

Saturn, Earth to come the closest today: All details here

Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Mi 10T Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 13,500

Technology

Ahead of launch, Realme 8s renders and specifications leaked

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Like iPhone 12, Realme Flash to feature magnetic wireless charging

Technology

Ahead of launch, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition's specifications leaked

Technology

Realme C21Y, with triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Technology

Realme GT 5G listed on official Indian website; launch imminent

Technology

Realme News

Realme GT Master Edition bags SIRIM certification; global launch imminent

Technology

Realme Pad receives IMDA certification; camera specifications leaked

Technology

Realme Flash smartphone to debut on August 3

Technology

Realme Book bags 3C certification; 65W fast-charging support confirmed

Technology

Realme GT 5G series teased in India, launch imminent

Technology
Trending Topics