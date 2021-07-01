Home / News / Technology News / Realme GT 5G Master Edition to feature Snapdragon 870 chipset
Technology

Realme GT 5G Master Edition to feature Snapdragon 870 chipset

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 12:40 am
Realme GT 5G Master Edition to feature Snapdragon 870 chipset
Realme GT 5G Master Edition's key specifications tipped

Realme is expected to launch a Master Edition for its GT 5G model next month. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has shared key specifications of the handset. As per the tip-off, the Realme GT 5G Master Edition will feature a Snapdragon 870 processor and an upgraded 108MP main camera as against the 64MP snapper on the standard GT 5G. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It will bear a 90Hz, 6.5-inch display

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, and a different rear panel design as compared to the Realme GT 5G. On the rear, it is expected to pack a triple camera unit. The handset will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an integrated fingerprint reader.

Information

A 108MP main camera will be available

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition will pack a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera. On the front, a 32MP selfie shooter is expected.

Internals

The phone will support 65W fast-charging

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 5G Master Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT 5G Master Edition will be announced during its launch, which could happen in July. For reference, the standard GT 5G costs €449 (roughly Rs. 40,000)

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OPPO A16's leaked renders reveal design and colors variants

Latest News

England Women beat India Women in second ODI: Records broken

Sports

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) to be launched in India by November

Auto

TVS iQube electric scooter now available in Pune

Auto

Tamil Nadu best in handling COVID-19 second wave: Public survey

India

2021 Wimbledon: Sabalenka downs Boulter; win for Azarenka

Sports

Latest Technology News

Mi 11 Lite records Rs. 200 crore business in India

Technology

HP announces its lightest consumer laptop yet

Technology

Xiaomi's latest laptop offers an OLED screen, 11th-generation Intel processors

Technology

Realme Narzo 30 5G goes on sale in India today

Technology

Here's how to install Windows 11 Insider Preview for free

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to sport 64MP quad rear camera

Technology

Realme GT 5G Master Edition confirmed; key specifications tipped

Technology

Vivo V21e 5G's poster reveals key features; launch date tipped

Technology

Realme GT 5G arrives in global markets at Rs. 40,000

Technology
Trending Topics