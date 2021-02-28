Realme GT 5G appears on Geekbench; retail box design revealed

The Realme GT 5G, the Geekbench listing of which was uploaded on February 26, with model number RMX2202, has achieved a single-core score of 1,138 as well as a multi-core score of 3,572.
The Realme GT 5G will sport a triple rear camera module, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto camera. On the front, the handset will pack a 32MP selfie shooter.
Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the GT 5G at the time of its launch on March 4. However, it has been teased to be priced under CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000).