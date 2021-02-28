Home / News / Science News / Realme GT 5G appears on Geekbench; retail box design revealed
Realme GT 5G appears on Geekbench; retail box design revealed

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Feb 28, 2021, 02:54 pm


Tech giant Realme is preparing to launch its latest flagship, the GT 5G handset, on March 4. Now, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench, confirming the rumored specifications, including a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB RAM, and Android 11 support.

Separately, an image of its retail box is also doing rounds online.

In addition, the phone will come with Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers.

How much did Realme GT 5G score on Geekbench?

The Realme GT 5G, the Geekbench listing of which was uploaded on February 26, with model number RMX2202, has achieved a single-core score of 1,138 as well as a multi-core score of 3,572.

It will offer a QHD+ OLED screen

The Realme GT 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit.

The handset will bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

Further, it will be offered in leather back and glass back variants.

There will be a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G will sport a triple rear camera module, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto camera. On the front, the handset will pack a 32MP selfie shooter.

The phone will be backed by Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Realme GT 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

At the heart, it will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2 and should get a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the GT 5G at the time of its launch on March 4. However, it has been teased to be priced under CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000).

