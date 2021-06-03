Home / News / Science News / Realme to launch two GT flagships in June and July
Science

Realme to launch two GT flagships in June and July

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 05:14 pm
Realme to launch two GT flagships in June and July
Realme to launch two GT smartphones in the global markets

Realme will launch its flagship GT 5G model and a new camera-centric GT flagship smartphone in the global markets in June and July, respectively, the company has announced at the Realme 5G summit. To recall, the Realme GT 5G debuted in China in March with a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 4,500mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and a Super AMOLED display. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Realme GT 5G features a punch-hole design with a narrow bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in a glass back and vegan leather options.

Information

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability

As per a recent leak, in Europe, the Realme GT 5G will be priced at around €400 (around Rs. 35,550) for the 8GB/128GB model and €450 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 12GB/256GB version. The handset is also expected to be launched in India in June.

Investment

Realme will invest $300 million in next two years

At the 5G summit, Realme has also revealed its roadmap for the next two years. The company will invest over $300 million and dedicate 90% of its resources for 5G technology's research and product development. Realme VP Madhav Sheth has also said that India and Europe will get 5G smartphones under the price segment of Rs. 10,000 by next year.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Go 5G, with Snapdragon processors, launched

Latest News

World Bicycle Day: Movies where bicycles played a pivotal role

Entertainment

Directors pour their hearts out ahead of 'The Family Man-2'

Entertainment

Nokia C20 Plus to be launched on June 11

Science

Jodie Turner-Smith in talks for Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise'

Entertainment

Taylor Swift signs another multi-starrer, to give Christian Bale company

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Spotify announces Only You discovery feature for personalized playlists

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: How Israelis neutralize Palestinian buildings - Physics behind it

Science

Most COVID-19 vaccines might offer lasting protection: Study

Science

'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump' blog permanently shut

Science

Apple TV app available on devices running Android TV OS

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Ahead of global launch, Realme GT 5G's pricing details leaked

Science

Realme GT 5G listed on official Indian website; launch imminent

Science

Realme Narzo 30 5G, with Dimensity 700, launched in Europe

Science

Realme X7 Max 5G's India launch set for May 31

Science
Trending Topics