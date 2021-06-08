Home / News / Science News / Realme GT 5G to be launched globally on June 15
Realme GT 5G to be launched globally on June 15

Written by
Harshita Malik
Jun 08, 2021
Realme GT 5G to be launched globally on June 15
Realme GT 5G's global premier set for June 15

Realme will launch its GT 5G handset in the global markets on June 15, the company has confirmed. To recall, it had debuted in China in March this year. As for the key highlights, the Realme GT 5G comes with a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone sports a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen

The Realme GT 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available in glass back and leather back options.

Information

It has a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it boots Android 11

The Realme GT 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 5G: Global pricing

The official pricing details of the Realme GT 5G will be announced on June 15. However, a premature listing (now removed) by the company has revealed that the top-spec 12GB/256GB variant will cost €550 (roughly Rs. 48,800) in Europe.

