Realme GT 5G listed on official Indian website; launch imminent
Realme is gearing up to launch its flagship Realme GT 5G smartphone in India soon. The handset has been listed on the official website as 'coming soon.' The microsite also reveals that the company will be hosting a 'Realme 5G Summit' on June 10 and we can expect the handset to go official at the same event. Here's our roundup.
The phone offers a 120Hz Super AMOLED display
The Realme GT 5G, which is already available in China, features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in glass back and leather back options.
It sports a 64MP main camera
The Realme GT 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor
Realme GT 5G is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability
Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the GT 5G model in India at the time of the launch. For reference, in China, the handset starts at CNY 2,799 (around Rs. 31,800) for the 8GB/128GB base model.