Realme GT 5G will arrive in India before Diwali

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 12:16 am

Realme GT 5G's India launch officially confirmed

In the 27th episode of #AskMadhav, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the company will launch its flagship GT 5G smartphone in the country "before Diwali," which will be celebrated on November 4. The device was announced in the global markets a couple of days ago. It features a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 888 processor.

Design and display

The phone features a Full-HD+ display

The Realme GT 5G has a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue, and Racing Yellow (leather back) color options.

Information

It packs a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT 5G will be announced at the time of launch, which will take place sometime before November 4. For reference, in Europe, it starts at €449 (around Rs. 39,500).

Realme X7 Max Milky Way edition's sale date announced

Meanwhile, Sheth has also announced that the Realme X7 Max 5G's Milky Way edition will go on sale starting June 24. It will join the Asteroid Black and Mercury Silver colors, which are already up for grabs via Flipkart at a starting cost of Rs. 26,999. The device offers a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, and 50W fast-charging support.