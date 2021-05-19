Home / News / Science News / Realme GT to debut in India soon, reveals official tweet
Science

Realme GT to debut in India soon, reveals official tweet

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 19, 2021, 09:28 pm
Realme GT to debut in India soon, reveals official tweet
Realme GT 5G could come to India this month

Realme is expected to launch its GT 5G model in India soon. In the latest development, Realme India has posted a tweet saying "With our upcoming #realmeGT, we are among the first brands to support Android 12 Beta 1.″ The words 'upcoming Realme GT' strongly suggest that the handset will be announced in India in the coming weeks. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement

Design and display

It boasts of a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Realme GT 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in glass back and leather black options.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G has a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) shooter.

Internals

The phone is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Realme GT 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Realme GT 5G will be announced at the time of its launch in the country, which could happen in the coming weeks. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 8GB/128GB model.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Google finally brings YouTube Music app to Wear OS

Latest News

Rahman's '99 Songs' headed to Netflix, JioCinema on May 21

Entertainment

Google finally brings YouTube Music app to Wear OS

Science

11-months on, Shekhar Suman believes SSR case has lost tempo

Entertainment

Calls raised to arrest Abish Mathew over old sexist/classist tweet

Entertainment

#FactCheck: UAE is not providing vaccines to Indian expats' parents

India

Latest Science News

Super Blood Moon to dazzle the sky on May 26

Science

VAIO Z (2021) launched in India at Rs. 3.53 lakh

Science

A quick look at improvements in Android 12 Beta 1

Science

Here's every noteworthy announcement from Google I/O 2021

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Germans are making a flying Tesla, and more

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Realme GT Neo makes $15 million revenue in 10 seconds

Science

Realme 8 5G bags FCC certification, key specifications revealed

Science

Realme GT 5G appears on Indian IMEI database, launch imminent

Science

Realme GT Neo to debut in China on March 31

Science
Trending Topics