Realme GT to debut in India soon, reveals official tweet

Realme is expected to launch its GT 5G model in India soon. In the latest development, Realme India has posted a tweet saying "With our upcoming #realmeGT, we are among the first brands to support Android 12 Beta 1.″ The words 'upcoming Realme GT' strongly suggest that the handset will be announced in India in the coming weeks. Here's our roundup.

It boasts of a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Realme GT 5G features a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in glass back and leather black options.

There is a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G has a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) shooter.

The phone is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Realme GT 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Realme GT 5G will be announced at the time of its launch in the country, which could happen in the coming weeks. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 8GB/128GB model.