Ahead of global launch, Realme GT 5G's pricing details leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 01:20 pm

Realme GT 5G's prices, storage, and color details leaked

Realme is gearing up to launch its flagship Realme GT 5G model in Europe and India soon. In the latest development, tipster Sudhanshu has revealed the handset's colorways, storage options, and most importantly, the pricing details. As per the leak, the Realme GT 5G will be available in two configurations and will carry a starting price-tag of €400 (around Rs. 35,800). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme GT 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. In Europe, it will be offered in Blue glass back and Yellow vegan leather options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G comes with a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) snapper.

Internals

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Realme GT 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability

According to the leak, in Europe, Realme GT 5G will cost around €400 (roughly Rs. 35,800) for the 8GB/128GB model and €450 (around Rs. 40,250) for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of launch.