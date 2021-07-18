Home / News / Technology News / Ahead of launch, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition's specifications leaked
Ahead of launch, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition's specifications leaked

Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 04:54 pm
Ahead of launch, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition's specifications leaked
Realme GT Explorer Master Edition's key specifications leaked

Realme is set to launch its GT Master Edition and GT Explorer Master Edition smartphones on July 21. In the latest development, screenshots of the latter's phone settings page have surfaced on the internet, revealing its key specifications. According to those, the GT Explorer Master Edition will offer virtual RAM and DC dimming features, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

The phone will bear a 120Hz AMOLED display

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition is designed by Naoto Fukasawa

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will come with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, 1,100-nits of peak brightness, DC dimming technology, and HDR10+ support.

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will offer at least 3GB of virtual RAM

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition should draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM (plus up to 7GB of virtual RAM) and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and 5G.

There will be a 50MP main camera

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the GT Explorer Master Edition at the time of the launch, which will take place in China on July 21. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it may be priced at around Rs. 35,000-40,000.

