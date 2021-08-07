Home / News / Technology News / Realme GT Explorer Master Edition to get Suitcase Orange color
Realme GT Explorer Master Edition to get Suitcase Orange color

Harshita Malik
Realme is gearing up to launch the GT series smartphones in India on August 18. A new image, seemingly of the GT Explorer Master Edition, has been leaked by Digit in collaboration with OnLeaks. As per the image, the handset will get a Suitcase Orange color variant in India, with a "100M FANS" branding to celebrate Realme's achievement of shipping 100 million smartphones globally.

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition measures 159.9x72.5x8.0mm

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition has already debuted in China and features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a 3D sculpted suitcase-like pattern, triple cameras, and designer Naoto Fukasawa's signature. The device sports a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) curved Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

There is a 50MP main camera

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition bears a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

It boasts 65W fast-charging support

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition: Pricing

In China, the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition starts at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 8GB/128GB model. Its India pricing details will be revealed during the August 18 launch event here.

