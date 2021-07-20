Home / News / Technology News / Realme GT Explorer Master Edition to cost around Rs. 35,000
Realme GT Explorer Master Edition to cost around Rs. 35,000

Realme is all set to launch the GT Master Edition and GT Explorer Master Edition smartphones in China on July 21. In the latest development, screenshots of a retailer listing of the GT Explorer Master Edition have been leaked online, revealing its pricing details. As per the leak, the device will cost CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 34,600) for the 6GB/128GB base model.

In this article
Design and display

The handset will support DC Dimming technology

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, DC Dimming technology, and 1,100-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It will sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it will have a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 6GB/128GB base variant. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the July 21 launch event.

