Realme GT Master Edition teased; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 12:25 am

Realme GT Master Edition to be launched soon

Realme is gearing up to launch the all-new GT Master Edition in India as well as some other markets. In the latest development, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the arrival of the handset. As per the leaks, it will feature a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Realme GT Master Edition will sport a punch-hole design, a narrow bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset is expected to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ flat AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in white, black, and faux leather options.

Information

There will be a 32MP front-facing camera

The Realme GT Master Edition is tipped to offer a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. Up front, a 32MP selfie camera is expected.

Internals

It will boot Realme UI 2.0

The Realme GT Master Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and may pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

More details

Realme GT Master Edition has also appeared on Geekbench platform

Realme GT Master Edition may get a different chipset in China

Realme GT Master Edition, with model number RMX3366, has also been spotted on Geekbench, a processor benchmarking platform. The handset has achieved a single-core score of 1,022 and a multi-core score of 3,054. Contrary to the specifications leaked by reliable tipster @OnLeaks, the Geekbench listing reveals the presence of a Snapdragon 870 processor, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

Information

Realme GT Master Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Master Edition will be announced at the time of the launch, which should happen in the coming weeks. However, considering the rumored specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 35,000 in India.