Realme GT Master Edition bags SIRIM certification; global launch imminent

Aug 02, 2021

Realme had launched its GT Master Edition series of smartphones in China last month. Now, the vanilla GT Master Edition, with model number RMX3363, has been spotted (by tipster Mukul Sharma) on Malaysia's SIRIM certification site, hinting at its imminent launch in the global markets. To recall, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had also teased the arrival of a GT-series smartphone in the country.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Realme GT Master Edition has a suitcase-inspired design variant

The Realme GT Master Edition bears a punch-hole design with a slim bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Suitcase Gray, Dawn, and Snow Mountain colors.

Internals

It is backed by a Snapdragon 778G processor

Snapdragon 778G is a 6nm octa-core 5G processor

The Realme GT Master Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Master Edition is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Pocket-pinch

Realme GT Master Edition: Pricing details

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Master Edition in the global markets, including India, will be announced at the time of the launch. However, for reference, in China, the handset is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,600) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 29,900) for the 8GB/256GB variant.