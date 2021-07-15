Home / News / Technology News / Realme GT Master Edition to be launched on July 21
Technology

Realme GT Master Edition to be launched on July 21

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 12:05 am
Realme GT Master Edition to be launched on July 21
Realme GT Master Edition set to debut on July 21

Realme is all set to launch the Master Edition of its GT 5G smartphone in China on July 21, the company has announced. It is likely to be joined by a Master Exploration version. According to the leaks, the Realme GT 5G Master Edition will offer a Snapdragon 870 processor, a 6.55-inch screen, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 120Hz OLED display

Realme GT Master Edition will be offered in Black, White, and faux leather variants

The Realme GT Master Edition will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 159.9x72.5x8mm and tip the scales at 185 grams.

There will be a 32MP selfie camera

Realme GT Master Edition is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 32MP (f/2.45) front-facing snapper.

Under the hood, the phone will support 65W fast-charging

The Realme GT Master Edition is said to draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT Master Edition: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Realme GT Master Edition will be announced during its China launch on July 21. However, considering the expected specifications and features, it could be priced at around Rs. 35,000.

