Realme GT Master Edition's European pricing and variant details leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 01:50 pm
Realme GT Master Edition will debut in India on August 18

Realme had launched the GT Master Edition smartphone in China last month and is gearing up to announce the handset in India on August 18. Now, according to 91mobiles, the GT Master Edition will also arrive in Europe. It will be priced at €349 (roughly Rs. 30,600) for the 6GB/128GB model and €399 (around Rs. 35,000) for the 8GB/256GB version. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The handset features a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Realme GT Master Edition has a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of brightness. It is offered in three color options, including a Suitcase Gray variant.

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Master Edition sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT Master Edition: Pricing details

As per the latest leak, in Europe, the Realme GT Master Edition will cost €349 (approximately Rs. 30,600) for the 6GB/128GB variant and €399 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 8GB/256GB model. The launch date is yet to be revealed.

Trending Topics