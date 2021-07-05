Home / News / Technology News / This is how Realme GT Master Edition will look like
This is how Realme GT Master Edition will look like

Realme is gearing up to launch a new version of its flagship GT 5G smartphone, called the GT Master Edition. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared the renders of the handset, revealing its design features. The publication has also leaked the specifications of the GT Master Edition, claiming that it will offer a Snapdragon 778G chipset and 65W fast-charging support.

The device will sport a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Realme GT Master Edition will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an 8mm thick body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is said to bear a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Black and White colors with a matte finish and another faux leather variant.

It will sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Realme GT Master Edition will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP front-facing camera will be available.

It will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme GT Master Edition will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT Master Edition: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT Master Edition is tipped to cost around €399 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 8GB/256GB model and €449 (around Rs. 39,600) for the 12GB/256GB variant. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch.

