Ahead of launch, Realme GT Master Edition's design, specifications revealed

Technology

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Jul 16, 2021
Realme GT Master Edition's design officially revealed

Realme is all set to launch the GT Master Edition smartphone on July 21, alongside the GT Master Explorer Edition. In the latest development, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed the GT Master Edition's design, claiming it "will evoke your travel memories." Additionally, a marketing document has leaked online, revealing the handset's key specifications. Here's our roundup.

The phone's design is inspired by a suitcase

It will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Realme GT Master Edition will sport a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 4D vibration support. It is likely to be offered in two versions with a leather-finish design.

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Master Edition will feature a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, there will be a 32MP selfie camera.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset

The Realme GT Master will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It is said to charge up to 50% in 12 minutes. The device will also offer support for all the latest connectivity options.

Realme GT Master Edition: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the GT Master Edition at the time of the launch, which has been scheduled for July 21. However, considering the specifications, the handset may be priced at around Rs. 35,000.

