Home / News / Technology News / Realme GT 5G series teased in India, launch imminent
Technology

Realme GT 5G series teased in India, launch imminent

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 12:07 am
Realme GT 5G series teased in India, launch imminent
Realme GT 5G series to be launched in India soon

Realme is planning to introduce the GT 5G and GT Master Edition smartphones in India. In the latest development, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has posted an image on Twitter, asking fans which smartphone they would want to be launched in India next. The image shows retail boxes of the GT 5G, GT Neo, GT Master Edition, and GT Explorer Master Edition.

In this article
Twitter Post

Here's a look at the teaser

Design and display

Realme GT 5G sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams

Talking about the vanilla Realme GT 5G, it features a left-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is offered in leather back and glass back variants.

Information

The phone offers a 16MP front camera

The Realme GT 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery

The Realme GT 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 5G: Pricing

The Realme GT 5G carries a starting price-tag of €449 (roughly Rs. 39,400) for the 8GB/128GB model and €559 (around Rs. 49,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OPPO Watch 2, with Wear 4100 chipset, AMOLED display, launched

Latest News

Bezos pens open letter to NASA about Artemis lander contract

Business

Journalists N Ram, Sashi Kumar move SC over Pegasus scandal

India

Ajay Devgn recites poem on soldiers' sacrifice and valor, 'Sipahi'

Entertainment

Katrina Kaif's next is Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Super Soldier'?

Entertainment

Basavaraj Bommai elected new Karnataka CM; to take oath tomorrow

Politics

Latest Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 to offer water resistance

Technology

TECNO POVA 2 to debut in India on August 2

Technology

Nokia XR20, with IP68-rated rugged built and 5G support, launched

Technology

Google will explain why Search users see specific results

Technology

Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 2b's design, color variants revealed

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Realme GT Master Edition series, with suitcase-inspired design, launched

Technology

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition to cost around Rs. 35,000

Technology

Ahead of launch, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition's specifications leaked

Technology

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will feature Snapdragon 870 processor

Technology

Realme News

Realme Book's leaked renders reveal new color variants

Technology

This is how the Realme Band 2 will look like

Technology

Realme 7 receives Realme UI 2.0 update in India

Technology

This is how the Realme Pad will look like

Technology

Ahead of launch, Realme GT Master Edition's design, specifications revealed

Technology
Trending Topics