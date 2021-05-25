Home / News / Science News / Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, with 65W fast-charging, launched
Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, with 65W fast-charging, launched

Harshita Malik
As an addition to its GT series of smartphones, Realme has introduced the GT Neo Flash Edition in China. It starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and joins the existing GT and GT Neo models in the line-up. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 120Hz screen, a 4,500mAh battery, and a 64MP triple rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

It flaunts a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Final Fantasy, Geek Silver, Hacker Black, and Dawn Leather colors.

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

In China, the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB/256GB version and CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 28,400) for the 12GB/256GB model.

