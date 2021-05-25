Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, with 65W fast-charging, launched

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 25, 2021, 01:48 pm

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition goes official in China

As an addition to its GT series of smartphones, Realme has introduced the GT Neo Flash Edition in China. It starts at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and joins the existing GT and GT Neo models in the line-up. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 120Hz screen, a 4,500mAh battery, and a 64MP triple rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Final Fantasy, Geek Silver, Hacker Black, and Dawn Leather colors.

Information

The phone has a 16MP front camera

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 65W fast-charging

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition: Pricing

In China, the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the 8GB/256GB version and CNY 2,499 (around Rs. 28,400) for the 12GB/256GB model.