Home / News / Science News / Realme GT Neo Flash tipped to offer 65W fast-charging support
Science

Realme GT Neo Flash tipped to offer 65W fast-charging support

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 16, 2021, 01:16 am
Realme GT Neo Flash tipped to offer 65W fast-charging support
Realme tipped to launch a new GT Neo Flash edition

Realme may launch a new version of the GT Neo smartphone, called the GT Neo Flash in China. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, it will come with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast-charging support. In all the other aspects, it is believed to resemble the standard Realme GT Neo, which has a Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 120Hz screen, and 50W fast-charging support.

In this article
Design and display

Realme GT Neo Flash will sport an AMOLED display

The Realme GT Neo Flash will have a punch-hole cut-out with a narrow bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. Quite like the standard model, the Flash edition should sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

Realme GT Neo Flash will have a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it will provide a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will draw power from a Dimensity 1200 processor

Realme GT Neo Flash will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Neo Flash: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo Flash version. For reference, in China, the standard GT Neo starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 6GB/128GB model.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OPPO Reno6 Pro+ to debut with a Snapdragon 870 chipset

Latest News

'Radhe' v/s 'The Outlaws': How not to make a remake

Entertainment

Norton Motorcycles to unveil limited-edition V4SS bike soon: Details here

Auto

OPPO Reno6 Pro+ to debut with a Snapdragon 870 chipset

Science

Leicester City beat Chelsea to win FA Cup: Records broken

Sports

Serie A, Juventus beat champions Inter Milan 3-2: Records broken

Sports

Latest Science News

#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy A72 available with benefits worth Rs. 10,000

Science

OPPO Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition launched in China

Science

Redmi Note 10 Pro's 6GB/64GB variant goes on open sale

Science

Prior to launch, POCO M3 Pro 5G's display details revealed

Science

China's Tianwen-1 lander and rover successfully touchdown on Mars

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Realme V25 spotted on TENAA certification site, specifications leaked

Science

Realme C11 (2021), with HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Science

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition may debut in India under POCO-branding

Science

Redmi's first gaming smartphone, with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, launched

Science
Trending Topics