Realme GT Neo Flash tipped to offer 65W fast-charging support

Realme may launch a new version of the GT Neo smartphone, called the GT Neo Flash in China. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, it will come with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast-charging support. In all the other aspects, it is believed to resemble the standard Realme GT Neo, which has a Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 120Hz screen, and 50W fast-charging support.

Realme GT Neo Flash will sport an AMOLED display

The Realme GT Neo Flash will have a punch-hole cut-out with a narrow bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. Quite like the standard model, the Flash edition should sport a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

Realme GT Neo Flash will have a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it will provide a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

It will draw power from a Dimensity 1200 processor

Realme GT Neo Flash will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Realme GT Neo Flash: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo Flash version. For reference, in China, the standard GT Neo starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 6GB/128GB model.