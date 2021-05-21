Home / News / Science News / Realme GT Neo Flash Edition may debut on May 24
Science

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition may debut on May 24

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 21, 2021, 12:05 am
Realme GT Neo Flash Edition may debut on May 24
Realme GT Neo Flash Edition's China launch tipped

Realme, via Weibo, has announced an event in China on May 24 wherein it is expected to launch the third model of its GT series, called the GT Neo Flash Edition. It will join the standard Realme GT and GT Neo. Previous reports have claimed that the Flash Edition will be identical to the GT Neo but with faster 65W charging support.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will bear a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera setup. The handset will come with a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. On the front, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset

The Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1. GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to take place on May 24. However, for reference, the standard GT Neo starts at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,500).

