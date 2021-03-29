Realme GT Neo with 12GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench

The Realme GT Neo's Geekbench listing, with model number RMX3031, was uploaded on March 28. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 975 and a multi-core score of 3320.
Realme GT Neo will pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it may offer a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.
The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for March 31. However, considering the expected specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 25,000.