Science

Realme GT Neo with 12GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench

Realme GT Neo with 12GB of RAM spotted on Geekbench

Realme is all set to launch the GT Neo smartphone, the second in line to join its GT series, in China on March 31.

In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing its key details.

As per the listing, the GT Neo will come in a 12GB RAM variant with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and Android 11 support.

What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors? How much did Realme GT Neo score on Geekbench? Phone to flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display It will boast of a 64MP primary camera It will be powered by a Dimensity 1200 processor Realme GT Neo: Pricing and availability

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances.

While evaluating multi-core performances, the platform runs multiple instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is repeated to calculate single-core scores.

The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information

How much did Realme GT Neo score on Geekbench?

The Realme GT Neo's Geekbench listing, with model number RMX3031, was uploaded on March 28. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 975 and a multi-core score of 3320.

Design and display

Phone to flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display

Realme GT Neo will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup.

The handset is expected to bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will be offered in a "Final Fantasy" color option among others.

Information

It will boast of a 64MP primary camera

Realme GT Neo will pack a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it may offer a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will be powered by a Dimensity 1200 processor

Realme GT Neo will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

The device will be equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 4D vibrations, and a liquid-cooled heat dissipation system.

Information

Realme GT Neo: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme GT Neo will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for March 31. However, considering the expected specifications, the handset is likely to cost around Rs. 25,000.

