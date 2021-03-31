Home / News / Science News / Realme GT Neo and V13 smartphones launched in China
Science

Realme GT Neo and V13 smartphones launched in China

Mar 31, 2021
Realme has launched its latest GT Neo and V13 models in China. The handsets carry a starting price-tag of CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,150) and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 17,900), respectively.

As for the highlights, both the devices come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, and 5G connectivity.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Realme GT Neo boasts of 120Hz screen refresh rate It sports a 64MP main camera The handset supports 50W fast-charging Realme V13 has a 90Hz LCD display Realme GT Neo and V13: Pricing and availability

Design and display

Realme GT Neo boasts of 120Hz screen refresh rate

Realme GT Neo features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.

The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

It is offered in Final Fantasy, Geek Silver, and Hack Black color options.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

Realme GT Neo packs a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

The handset supports 50W fast-charging

Realme GT Neo is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.

The device is also equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 4D vibrations, and a liquid-cooled heat dissipation system.

Specifications

Realme V13 has a 90Hz LCD display

Realme V13 has a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the rear, it offers a 48MP triple camera setup.

The handset is powered by a Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Pocket-pinch

Realme GT Neo and V13: Pricing and availability

Realme GT Neo is priced at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,150) for the 6GB/128GB model, CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,400) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 25,750) for the 12GB/256GB configuration. It will go on sale starting April 8.

Realme V13 costs CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 17,900) for its solo 8GB/256GB variant. The handset will be available from April 2 onwards.

