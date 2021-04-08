Realme GT series may debut in India in early-May

"It will launch as part of our third anniversary celebration"
"I wish I could tell you the device I am using, it is our next flagship and it will launch as part of our third anniversary celebration. Just wait for it," said Wong.
Realme started its operations in India on May 4, 2018, and we can expect the company to host an event around that date to announce its next flagship phone.
Design and display
The phones flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED display
Realme GT 5G and GT Neo feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they offer a triple camera unit.
The handsets bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
They are offered in three color options each, including the GT 5G's leather back variant.
Information
They sport a 64MP main camera
Realme GT 5G and GT Neo pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, they have a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
Internals
The GT 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset
Realme GT 5G and GT Neo are powered by a Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
They boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery. The GT 5G supports 65W fast-charging whereas the GT Neo comes with 50W fast-charging technology.
Pocket-pinch
Realme GT 5G and GT Neo: Pricing
In China, the Realme GT 5G is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for the 8GB/128GB model and CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 37,500) for the 12GB/256GB variant.
Realme GT Neo costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 6GB/128GB model, CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 22,700) for the 8GB/128GB variant, and CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 26,000) for the 12GB/256GB configuration.