Home / News / Technology News / Realme Narzo 30, 30 5G will be available via Flipkart
Technology

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 07:05 pm
Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G will debut in India on June 24

Realme is all set to launch the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India on June 24. In the latest development, Flipkart has created a microsite for the devices, confirming their availability via the e-commerce platform. For the uninitiated, both the models are already available in the international markets and they differ only in terms of the processor and charging speed.

In this article
Design and display

The phones bear a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The smartphones have a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 600-nits of brightness.

Information

They are equipped with a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, they offer a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.

Internals

They run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Realme Narzo 30 and 30 5G are powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 and MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, respectively, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, they boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The vanilla model supports 30W fast-charging, whereas the 5G version offers 18W fast-charging support.

Information

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the pricing details of the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G in India at the June 24 launch event. For reference, in the global markets, the devices carry a price-tag of around Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 16,700, respectively.

