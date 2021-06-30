Realme Narzo 30 5G goes on sale in India today

Written by Harshita Malik Jun 30, 2021

Realme Narzo 30 5G to go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12pm

Realme had launched its Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India last week and the 4G variant went on its first sale yesterday. Now, the 5G model is all set to go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Narzo 30 5G costs Rs. 15,999 and it offers a Dimensity 700 processor, a Full-HD+ display, and triple rear cameras.

Design and display

It sports a 90Hz, 6.5-inch screen

The Realme Narzo 30 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Racing Blue and Racing Silver color options.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone supports 18W fast-charging

The Realme Narzo 30 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Realme Narzo 30 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 5G carries a price-tag of Rs. 15,999 for the solo 6GB/128GB model and will be up for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com. As part of the first sale, it will be available with a discount of Rs. 500. Buyers can also avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 with ICICI Bank credit cards.

What works and what doesn't Realme Narzo 30 5G Our Rating Pros: Smooth 90Hz display Long battery life 5G support Latest software Cons: Sub-par secondary cameras Slow charging compared to 4G model (18W vs 30W)