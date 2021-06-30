Home / News / Technology News / Realme Narzo 30 5G goes on sale in India today
Technology

Realme Narzo 30 5G goes on sale in India today

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 11:32 am
Realme Narzo 30 5G goes on sale in India today
Realme Narzo 30 5G to go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12pm

Realme had launched its Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India last week and the 4G variant went on its first sale yesterday. Now, the 5G model is all set to go on sale today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Narzo 30 5G costs Rs. 15,999 and it offers a Dimensity 700 processor, a Full-HD+ display, and triple rear cameras.

In this article
Design and display

It sports a 90Hz, 6.5-inch screen

The Realme Narzo 30 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Racing Blue and Racing Silver color options.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone supports 18W fast-charging

The Realme Narzo 30 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Realme Narzo 30 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 5G carries a price-tag of Rs. 15,999 for the solo 6GB/128GB model and will be up for purchase via Flipkart and Realme.com. As part of the first sale, it will be available with a discount of Rs. 500. Buyers can also avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 with ICICI Bank credit cards.

What works and what doesn't
Realme Narzo 30 5G
Our Rating
Pros:
Smooth 90Hz display
Long battery life
5G support
Latest software
Cons:
Sub-par secondary cameras
Slow charging compared to 4G model (18W vs 30W)
Share this timeline
Next News Article
Here's how to install Windows 11 Insider Preview for free

Latest News

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, with 631hp V8 engine, breaks cover

Auto

England beat Sri Lanka in first ODI: Records broken

Sports

3rd T20I, SA beat WI by one run: Records broken

Sports

COVAXIN effectively neutralizes the Delta variant, top US body says

India

Modi chairs high-level meeting after Jammu blast; drone policy expected

India

Latest Technology News

OPPO Reno6 5G to debut in Indonesia on July 15

Technology

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to sport 64MP quad rear camera

Technology

Realme Narzo 30 goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Technology

Infinix's concept phone can change colors, fully-charge in 10 minutes

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 spotted on AI benchmarking site, specifications leaked

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Realme Narzo 30 goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Technology

Realme to launch Narzo 30 smartphones in India this month

Technology

Flipkart 'Shop From Home Days' sale: Attractive offers on smartphones

Technology

Ahead of launch, Realme X7 Max 5G's Flipkart availability confirmed

Technology
Trending Topics