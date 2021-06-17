Realme Narzo 30, 30 5G to debut on June 24

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 03:18 pm

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G's India launch set for June 24

Realme is all set to launch the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India on June 24. Both the models, which have already been announced in the international markets, offer a similar set of specifications, except for the processor and their fast-charging capabilities. The company will also be launching a new 32-inch Realme Smart TV at the event. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Have a look at the official announcement

Design and display

The phones feature a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme Narzo 30 and 30 5G have a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a triple camera setup. The handsets bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. They are offered in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colors.

Information

They sport a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G are equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, they have a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing snapper.

Internals

They boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Narzo 30 and 30 5G draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 and MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. They run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Narzo 30 supports 30W fast-charging, whereas the 5G version offers 18W fast-charging support.

Information

Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Realme Narzo 30 and 30 5G will be announced on June 24. For reference, in the international markets, the handsets are priced at around Rs. 14,000 and Rs. 16,700, respectively. They will be available via Flipkart.

Smart TV

The Realme Smart TV will offer a Full-HD display

Alongside the Narzo 30 smartphones, Realme will also announce its 32-inch Smart TV in India on June 24. The television will flaunt a Full-HD display resolution with 400-nits of brightness and offer 24W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. It will run on Android 9 TV OS and offer support for built-in Chromecast as well as Chroma Boost picture engine.