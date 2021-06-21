Home / News / Technology News / Realme Narzo 30 5G tipped to cost Rs. 14,000
Realme Narzo 30 5G tipped to cost Rs. 14,000

Surbhi Shah
Jun 21, 2021
Realme Narzo 30 5G tipped to cost Rs. 14,000
Ahead of launch, Realme Narzo 30 5G's pricing details leaked

Realme is all set to launch the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India on June 24, alongside the Smart TV and Buds Q2. In the latest development, realmetimes has leaked the pricing details of the Narzo 30 5G and Buds Q2. As per the report, the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 13,999 and the earbuds will cost around Rs. 2,900.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme Narzo 30 5G, which is already available in Europe, features a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colors.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing snapper.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

The Realme Narzo 30 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM (Indian variant will reportedly have 6GB RAM) and 128GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 30 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is tipped to cost Rs. 13,999 for the solo 6GB/128GB variant, whereas the Buds Q2, with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), will be priced at "either Rs. 2,899 or Rs. 2,999." However, the official pricing details will be announced at the June 24 launch event. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

