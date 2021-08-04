Home / News / Technology News / Realme Narzo 30 gets a new 6GB/64GB variant in India
Realme Narzo 30 gets a new 6GB/64GB variant in India

Surbhi Shah
Aug 04, 2021
Realme Narzo 30 gets a new 6GB/64GB variant in India
Realme Narzo 30's 6GB/64GB variant will go on sale starting August 5

Realme's budget-range smartphone, Narzo 30, was launched in India in June in two configurations - 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Now, the tech giant has introduced a new 6GB/64GB version priced at Rs. 13,499. It will be available for purchase starting August 5 via Flipkart. The Realme Narzo 30 comes with an LCD display, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. Here's our roundup.

The phone sports a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme Narzo 30 bears a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The handset has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 580-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colors.

It features a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Narzo 30 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 30: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model, Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB/64GB variant, and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB version. The new 6GB/64GB model will go on sale from tomorrow i.e. August 5 as a part of Flipkart's Big Savings Day Sale. The Narzo 30 is also up for grabs via Realme India's official website.

