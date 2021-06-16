Home / News / Science News / Realme Narzo 30 4G's specifications appear on Google Play Console
Science

Realme Narzo 30 4G's specifications appear on Google Play Console

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 06:18 pm
Realme Narzo 30 4G's specifications appear on Google Play Console
Realme Narzo 30 is likely to debut in India by the end of June

Realme is gearing up to introduce the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the 4G version, with model number RMX2156L1, has been spotted on the Google Play Console, confirming features like a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a Full-HD+. For the unversed, the Narzo 30 was first announced in Malaysia last month. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone sports a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme Narzo 30 has a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 580-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Racing Blue and Racing Silver color options.

Information

It has a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Narzo 30 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Narzo 30 4G: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the pricing and availability details of the Narzo 30 in India at the time of launch, which is rumored to take place on June 24. For reference, in Malaysia, it costs RM 799 (around Rs. 14,200) for the 6GB/128GB model.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's 3C listing reveals 25W fast-charging support

Latest News

How to apply for PAN instantly on new Income-Tax portal

Business

Source code for World Wide Web being auctioned as NFT

Science

Is KRK's 'Radhe' review reason behind ZEE losing Rs. 95cr?

Entertainment

Only 25 units of Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm for India

Auto

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in trials

Science

Latest Science News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite's prices leaked

Science

Windows 11 leaked ahead of launch! Here's everything that's changed

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes on open sale starting 12pm

Science

Beats announces Studio Buds wireless earphones at around Rs. 11,000

Science

Twitter is developing tools to unmention yourself from others' tweets

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Realme Narzo 30 5G, with Dimensity 700, launched in Europe

Science

Realme Narzo 30, with MediaTek Helio G95 processor, goes official

Science

Prior to launch, Realme confirms Narzo 30's battery details

Science

Realme Narzo 30 to debut in Malaysia on May 18

Science
Trending Topics