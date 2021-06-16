Realme Narzo 30 4G's specifications appear on Google Play Console

Realme Narzo 30 is likely to debut in India by the end of June

Realme is gearing up to introduce the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the 4G version, with model number RMX2156L1, has been spotted on the Google Play Console, confirming features like a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a Full-HD+. For the unversed, the Narzo 30 was first announced in Malaysia last month. Here's our roundup.

The phone sports a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme Narzo 30 has a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 580-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Racing Blue and Racing Silver color options.

It has a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing snapper.

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Narzo 30 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme Narzo 30 4G: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the pricing and availability details of the Narzo 30 in India at the time of launch, which is rumored to take place on June 24. For reference, in Malaysia, it costs RM 799 (around Rs. 14,200) for the 6GB/128GB model.