Home / News / Science News / Realme Narzo 30, with MediaTek Helio G95 processor, goes official
Science

Realme Narzo 30, with MediaTek Helio G95 processor, goes official

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 18, 2021, 12:21 pm
Realme Narzo 30, with MediaTek Helio G95 processor, goes official
Realme Narzo 30 launched in Malaysia

Expanding its portfolio of Narzo 30 series of smartphones, Realme has launched a new Narzo 30 model in Malaysia. Priced at RM 799 (approximately Rs. 14,150), the device comes with a 90Hz display, a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and 30W fast-charging support which is touted to charge the phone up to 50% in 25 minutes. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The device offers a Full-HD+ display

The Realme Narzo 30 features a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera unit and a chevron stripe. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 580-nits of peak brightness. It comes in Racing Silver and Racing Blue colors.

Information

It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme Narzo 30 is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme Narzo 30 is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Narzo 30: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at RM 799 (roughly Rs. 14,150) for its solo 6GB/128GB model. However, it will be available at an introductory cost of RM 699 (around Rs. 12,400) when it goes on sale from May 20 onwards in Malaysia.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Redmi Note 10S goes on first sale today via Amazon

Latest News

Making constant efforts to increase vaccine supply in India: Modi

India

McGregor thrilled about returning to 'Star Wars' as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Entertainment

An achievement to be able to say no: Arjun

Entertainment

German start-up Volocopter unveils eVTOL geared toward city-suburban commute

Science

Discounts up to Rs. 2.50 lakh on BS6 Harley-Davidson bikes

Auto

Latest Science News

Microsoft Teams now available for everyone, offers free 24-hour calling

Science

Redmi Note 10S goes on first sale today via Amazon

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Twitterati feels the subscription blues, and more

Science

New Twitter Blue subscription could cost $2.99 per month

Science

Sony Xperia Ace 2's case renders and specifications leaked

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Vivo Y12s (2021), with Snapdragon 439 chipset, goes official

Science

Prior to launch, Realme confirms Narzo 30's battery details

Science

Realme Narzo 30 to debut in Malaysia on May 18

Science

Realme V25 spotted on TENAA certification site, specifications leaked

Science
Trending Topics