Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G's first sale in India today

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Sword Black and Blade Silver color options.
Information
There is a 48MP main camera
The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G offers a triple rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it packs a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
Internals
The device is backed by a 5G-enabled chipset
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Pricing
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G costs Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. It will be up for grabs today starting 12 pm.
In terms of sale offers, buyers can avail 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Rs. 1,000 discount with ICICI Bank cards.