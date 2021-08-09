Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G gets Android 11 stable update

Realme has started rolling out the Android 11 stable update for its Narzo 30 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The firmware introduces a refreshed UI, improved performance, one-time permissions, built-in screen recording, predictive smart reply, and chat bubbles, among other features. Users should be on version RMX2111PU_11.A.35, RMX2111PU_11.A.37, or RMX2111PU_11.A.39 to receive the new software build. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 stable firmware on the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G carries version number RMX2117_11.C.03 and is being released in a phased manner. To manually check for the update, you can visit Settings > Software update.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is offered in two color options

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a 9.1mm thick body with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

There is a 48MP main camera

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie shooter.

Internals

It is backed by a Dimensity 800U chipset

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G network, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.