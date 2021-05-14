Home / News / Science News / Realme Narzo 30 to feature a 48MP triple rear camera
Science

Realme Narzo 30 to feature a 48MP triple rear camera

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 14, 2021, 02:56 pm
Realme Narzo 30 to feature a 48MP triple rear camera
Realme Narzo 30 will have a 48MP triple rear camera

Realme is gearing up to launch the Narzo 30 smartphone in Malaysia on May 18. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that the handset will come with a 48MP triple rear camera system. Previous reports and leaks have already revealed that it will have a 90Hz screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It will come in two color variants

The Realme Narzo 30 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in two color options.

Information

A 16MP selfie camera is expected

The Realme Narzo 30 will sport a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone will boot Android 11

The Realme Narzo 30 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Narzo 30: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Narzo 30 phone at the May 18 launch event. However, considering the leaked specifications, it is expected to cost around Rs. 10,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
POCO M3 Pro 5G will feature MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset

Latest News

'Enola Holmes 2' with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill coming

Entertainment

FA Cup, Chelsea vs Leicester City: Decoding the major stats

Sports

Black fungus has reportedly claimed 52 lives in Maharashtra

India

'Narrow politics': Health Minister criticizes states demanding more vaccines

India

Petrol, diesel prices touch record highs after another hike

Business

Latest Science News

Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro's renders reveal radical design change

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Tesla doesn't like Bitcoin anymore, and more

Science

Samsung Galaxy M02s, F02s receive One UI Core 3.1 update

Science

Realme releases Android 11 update for 7i smartphone in India

Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G available with Rs. 40,000 discount

Science
Trending Topics