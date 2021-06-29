Realme Narzo 30 goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Realme had launched its Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India last week. Now, the 4G variant has gone on sale in the country via Flipkart as well as Realme's website. The Narzo 30 starts at Rs. 12,499. It offers a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, a 6.5-inch display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports a 90Hz Full-HD+ panel

The Realme Narzo 30 features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera module. The device bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is available in Racing Blue and Racing Silver color variants.

Information

The phone offers a 16MP selfie camera

The Realme Narzo 30 has a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it supports 30W fast-charging

The Realme Narzo 30 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Realme Narzo 30: Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is currently available via Flipkart and Realme.com. The 4GB/64GB version is available with an additional Rs. 500 off today as a part of the first sale offer. Buyers can also avail further discount with ICICI Bank credit cards.

What works and what doesn't Realme Narzo 30 Our Rating Pros: Smooth 90Hz display Latest software support Good performance Solid battery life Cons: Sub-par secondary cameras Feels heavy at 192g