Realme Narzo 30 spotted on Geekbench, key specifications revealed

Realme Narzo 30 4G's Geekbench listing, with model number RMX2156, was uploaded on April 4. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 517 and a multi-core score of 1,682.
The Realme Narzo 30 4G shall bear a triple rear camera module, including a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a macro/depth shooter. However, their specifications are unconfirmed as of now. On the front, it will sport an 8MP selfie snapper.
Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Narzo 30 handset at the time of launch, which will happen in the coming weeks. However, given the specifications, it will cost around Rs. 10,000.