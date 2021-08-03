Realme Pad's renders reveal design details and color variants

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 06:30 pm

Realme Pad's renders leaked; two color options revealed

Realme is working on its first tablet, the Realme Pad, which will likely debut in October this year. In the latest development, MySmartPrice, in collaboration with OnLeaks, has shared the renders of the device. As per the leaks, the Realme Pad will be offered in Gray and Gold color options with a dual-tone finish on the rear. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will be 6.8mm thick

The Realme Pad will feature an aluminium body with a conventional rectangular screen, proportionate bezels, and a stylus slot on the side. The dual-tone rear panel will pack a single camera. The tablet shall bear a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 253ppi pixel density. Dimensions-wise, it will be 6.8mm thick.

Information

Up front, there will be an 8MP selfie shooter

The Realme Pad will reportedly be equipped with a single 8MP (f/2.8) sensor on the rear as well as the front. The rear sensor will support auto focus where as the front one will have fixed focus.

Internals

A 7,100mAh battery is expected

The Realme Pad might be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 11-based Realme UI and house a 7,100mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Pad: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Realme Pad at the time of its launch, which will take place in October. However, the tablet is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 25,000.