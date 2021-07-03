Realme GT Master Edition may feature Kodak-engineered camera system

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 02:17 pm

Realme tipped to partner with Kodak for upcoming GT Master Edition

Realme is gearing up to introduce a new camera-centric flagship smartphone, which is likely to be called Realme GT Master Edition, later this month. As per the rumors, the Chinese tech giant will collaborate with Kodak to design and manufacture the handset's camera module. The photography company has reportedly decided to accept the offer and the partnership is likely to be announced soon.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz AMOLED panel

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and curved sides. On the rear, there may be a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information

It may sport a 108MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G Master Edition is expected to flaunt a Kodak-engineered triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP main snapper, a 13MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary lens. For selfies, there may be a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 processor

Realme GT 5G Master Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 5G Master Edition: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the GT 5G Master Edition at the time of launch, which should take place later this month. For reference, in Europe, the standard GT 5G is priced at €449 (around Rs. 40,000).