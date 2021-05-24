Realme Smart TV 4K range to debut on May 31

Realme is working to expand its portfolio of Smart TVs in India. In the latest development, the company has confirmed that it will launch its Smart TV 4K range of televisions in India on May 31. The line-up will be available in 50-inch and 43-inch screen size options and will support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos audio, and Android TV OS. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The TV will boast of a 4K HDR screen

The Realme Smart TV 4K will feature a rectangular screen with slim bezels on the sides, a prominent chin, and a two-point stand for mounting the television on a table. It will come in two screen size choices - 50-inch and 43-inch. Both the models will have a 4K display with HDR support of up to Dolby Vision format and Dolby Cinema.

Information

It should offer stereo speakers

The Realme Smart TV 4K will come with a bunch of I/O ports, including HDMI slots, Type-A ports, an AV slot, and a headphone jack. It should also pack stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and offer support for Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth.

Internals

It will run on Android TV OS

The Realme Smart TV 4K's chipset and storage details are yet to be revealed. However, it will run on Android TV OS, meaning there will be built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store for downloading apps. The television should also offer support for all the popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube.

Information

Realme Smart TV 4K: Expected pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Realme Smart TV 4K will be announced at the time of its launch in India, which will take place on May 31 at 12:30pm. However, we expect the range to start at around Rs. 35,000.