Realme Smart TV 4K goes on sale in India

Jun 04, 2021, 02:10 pm
Realme Smart TV 4K series is available in India via Flipkart

Realme's Smart TV 4K series, which was launched in India earlier this week, has gone on sale starting today. It is available in two screen sizes of 43-inch and 50-inch. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 27,999 and is available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme's online store. The TVs have a 4K Dolby Vision display and boot Android TV 10.

Design and display

The TVs offer a screen-to-body ratio of over 97%

The Realme Smart TV 4K series features 2.6mm ultra-slim bezels and has a screen-to-body ratio of 97.2%. They come in 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes with 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR support, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The TVs are also equipped with a Chroma Boost Picture Engine that adjusts brightness and contrast to offer a 'cinematic picture.'

They are loaded with 16GB of storage

The Realme Smart TV 4K series draws power from a quad-core MediaTek processor, combined with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It boots Android TV 10 and offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB ports, and three HDMI ports, among others.

The TVs pack four stereo speakers

The Realme Smart TV 4K line-up has Google Assistant for voice control, built-in Chromecast, and Google Play Store, which offers over 5,000 apps and games. It also supports OTT platforms like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, as well as Disney+ Hotstar. The TVs also pack 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD sound support.

Realme Smart TV 4K: Pricing and availability

The Realme Smart TV 4K is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 43-inch model and Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch version. They are up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme's online store. Realme is offering a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on transactions with ICICI Bank credit cards. On Flipkart, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off on EMI transactions via Citibank cards.

Realme Smart TV 4K
Our Rating
Pros:
Sleek and slim design
Good 4K display with Dolby Vision
Excellent speakers
Google Assistant voice control
Cons:
Average HDR performance
Normal audio affected by Dolby Atmos presets
