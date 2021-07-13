Realme Watch 2 Pro teased in India; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 06:15 pm

Realme Watch 2 Pro to debut in India soon

Realme has teased the arrival of its Watch 2 Pro in India through its Community forum. The post mentions that the wearable will be promoted by the popular Bollywood actress, Shraddha Kapoor. To recall, the Watch 2 Pro has already been announced in Malaysia and other markets. It offers an LCD touchscreen, SpO2 monitoring, and a 390mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The wearable has an IP68-rated build quality

The Realme Watch 2 Pro sports a square-shaped dial with slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, silicone straps, and offers more than 100 watch faces. It bears a 1.75-inch (320x385 pixels) LCD display with 600-nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 30fps. In Malaysia, it comes in Light Gray/Silver and Black color options.

Information

It provides up to 14 days of battery life

The Realme Watch 2 Pro packs a 390mAh battery which is touted to last up to 14 days on a single charge. For connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, GPS as well as Realme Link.

Features

The smartwatch has 90 sports modes

The Realme Watch 2 Pro has a range of health features, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and around 90 sports modes like running, cycling, yoga, badminton, and football. It also sends out reminders for drinking water, meditation, and sedentary positions. The wearable lets you view notifications and calls, control music, and find your connected smartphone.

Information

Realme Watch 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Watch 2 Pro in India at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen soon. For reference, in Malaysia, it is priced at RM 299 (around Rs. 5,300).