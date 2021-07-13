Home / News / Technology News / Realme Watch 2 Pro teased in India; launch imminent
Technology

Realme Watch 2 Pro teased in India; launch imminent

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 06:15 pm
Realme Watch 2 Pro teased in India; launch imminent
Realme Watch 2 Pro to debut in India soon

Realme has teased the arrival of its Watch 2 Pro in India through its Community forum. The post mentions that the wearable will be promoted by the popular Bollywood actress, Shraddha Kapoor. To recall, the Watch 2 Pro has already been announced in Malaysia and other markets. It offers an LCD touchscreen, SpO2 monitoring, and a 390mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The wearable has an IP68-rated build quality

The Realme Watch 2 Pro sports a square-shaped dial with slim bezels, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, silicone straps, and offers more than 100 watch faces. It bears a 1.75-inch (320x385 pixels) LCD display with 600-nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 30fps. In Malaysia, it comes in Light Gray/Silver and Black color options.

Information

It provides up to 14 days of battery life

The Realme Watch 2 Pro packs a 390mAh battery which is touted to last up to 14 days on a single charge. For connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, GPS as well as Realme Link.

Features

The smartwatch has 90 sports modes

The Realme Watch 2 Pro has a range of health features, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and around 90 sports modes like running, cycling, yoga, badminton, and football. It also sends out reminders for drinking water, meditation, and sedentary positions. The wearable lets you view notifications and calls, control music, and find your connected smartphone.

Information

Realme Watch 2 Pro: Pricing and availability

Realme will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Watch 2 Pro in India at the time of the launch, which is likely to happen soon. For reference, in Malaysia, it is priced at RM 299 (around Rs. 5,300).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3's prices tipped

Latest News

'MasterChef Tamil': The host, streaming date and other details, revealed

Entertainment

TECNO CAMON 17 series' India launch set for July 15

Technology

Kerala student, India's first COVID-19 patient, reinfected with virus

India

'Sky High': Asim Riaz's rap piece won't impress general public

Entertainment

Samsung reveals its automotive image sensor; signs pact with Tesla

Auto

Latest Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3's prices tipped

Technology

Prior to launch, Vivo Y72 5G's full specifications leaked

Technology

Realme's first laptop will look like Apple's MacBook Pro

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2's renders reveal punch-hole design and flat screen

Technology

Samsung Galaxy F22's sale in India today at 12pm

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Huawei's fitness band offers all-day SpO2 tracking at Rs. 4,500

Technology

Realme GT Master Edition teased; launch imminent

Technology

Realme Watch S gets a new Silver variant in India

Technology

Meizu Watch, with Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, goes official

Technology
Trending Topics