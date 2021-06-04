Home / News / Science News / Realme Watch S gets a new Silver variant in India
Realme Watch S gets a new Silver variant in India

Realme Watch S gets a new Silver variant in India
Realme Watch S Silver variant will be available from June 7 onwards

Realme has launched a new Silver color variant for its Watch S in India. It will join the existing Black color, which was introduced last year. The wearable is priced at Rs. 4,999 and it will be available for purchase from June 7 onwards via Flipkart and Realme India's website. It sports an LCD touchscreen and promises up to 15 days of battery life.

Design and display

The watch has an IP68-rated build quality

The Realme Watch S features a circular dial with an aluminium alloy case, swappable straps, and two buttons on the side. The belly houses all the sensors for measuring the vitals. It bears a 1.3-inch (360x360 pixels) LCD touchscreen with a 278ppi pixel density, 600-nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It also offers an IP68 rating for water resistance.

It is compatible with Android devices

The Realme Watch S packs a 390mAh battery which is touted to last up to 15 days. In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch offers support for Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with devices running on Android 5.0 or above.

The wearable has 16 sports modes

The Realme Watch S offers a range of features like heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, sleep and steps tracking, as well as calorie management. It also has 16 sports modes, including running, cycling, walking, yoga and rowing machine, among others. The wearable offers functions like Find Your Phone, meditation, idle alerts, drink water reminders, and smart notifications.

Realme Watch S: Pricing and availability

Realme Watch S costs Rs. 4,999 for both the Black and Silver color variants. The Silver shade will be up for grabs starting June 7 via Flipkart and realme.com. The company is also selling silicone and vegan leather straps in four colors each.

